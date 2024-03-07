Reviewers Liked

  • Fast performance thanks to M3 chip
  • Excellent 13-inch screen
  • Ultraportable design
  • Exceptional battery life
  • Dual monitor support

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Marginally better performance over M2
  • Charging and USB-C ports are only on one side
  • The 15-inch MacBook Air approaches the capabilities of the M3 MacBook Pro