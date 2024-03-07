Apple MacBook Air 13 M3
The Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) offers improved performance, a slightly tweaked design to prevent fingerprints spoiling the look, and lower price of entry compared to the previous model. This is easily the best laptop money can buy for most people, though we recommend boosting the memory and storage space when ordering. That makes it more expensive, but far more future-proof.-- As reviewed by TechRadar
86
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 6 expert reviews
Reviewers Liked
- Fast performance thanks to M3 chip
- Excellent 13-inch screen
- Ultraportable design
- Exceptional battery life
- Dual monitor support
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Marginally better performance over M2
- Charging and USB-C ports are only on one side
- The 15-inch MacBook Air approaches the capabilities of the M3 MacBook Pro