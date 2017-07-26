Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501VI
Price: $2,699
$2,699 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Innovative cooling system
- Runs cool when gaming
- Upgradeable RAM and SSD
- Impressively powerful
- Excellent Intel 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- Excellent performance
- Incredibly thin and light
- 120Hz IPS panel with G-Sync looks very good
Editors Didn't Like
- Subpar battery life
- Expensive
- Thermal panel is flimsy
- Is a slower GTX 1080 really a GTX 1080?
- Moving plate on the bottom feels fragile
- The keyboard and mouse positions make them awkward to use
Featuring Nvidia's Max-Q, a Core i7-7700HQ, IPS G-Sync display and fast solid storage, the Asus Zephyrus GX501 is a beast. But not in the way you think. The Zephyrus sports a 18mm-thick frame and weights just 4.85 pounds. First reviews are out saying there are some obvious trade-offs in achieving the thin physique, including clock speeds and battery life, but that shouldn't be a huge concern if you're looking for a great balance of gaming power and size.