Reviewers Liked

  • OLED touch panel looks fantastic
  • Works as 12.5-inch laptop
  • Sturdy with a professional look
  • Speakers get surprisingly loud
  • Included Bluetooth keyboard has good travel

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • No stylus support
  • Very high price
  • Keyboard isn't backlit
  • Poor battery life
  • Kickstand doesn't work in portrait mode
  • Underwhelming performance from Intel U-series processor
  • Heavy as a tablet, awkward as a book
  • Screen is extremely reflective