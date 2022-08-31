Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $3,500
This 17-inch foldable OLED laptop is a decent ultraportable that looks like a sci-fi film prop, and the array of ways you can set it up is fantastic. But if you care about performance or usability, look elsewhere; you can get more laptop for less money if you ditch the folding display.-- As reviewed by Tom's Guide
65
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 6 expert reviews
-
Excellent:0
-
Good:0
-
Average:3
-
Bad:3
- Price:
- $3,500
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.
Learn more.
Learn more.
Reviewers Liked
- OLED touch panel looks fantastic
- Works as 12.5-inch laptop
- Sturdy with a professional look
- Speakers get surprisingly loud
- Included Bluetooth keyboard has good travel
Reviewers Didn't Like
- No stylus support
- Very high price
- Keyboard isn't backlit
- Poor battery life
- Kickstand doesn't work in portrait mode
- Underwhelming performance from Intel U-series processor
- Heavy as a tablet, awkward as a book
- Screen is extremely reflective