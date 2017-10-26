Google Pixelbook
Metascore
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar Products
Price: $999
79
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 9 expert reviews
-
Excellent:3
-
Good:2
-
Average:4
-
Bad:0
- Price:
$999 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Full offline capabilities with Android apps
- The dedicated Google Assistant button is useful
- Excellent hardware design and display
- Comfortable and quiet keyboard
- Powerful processor
- Thin and light
- Plenty of storage
Editors Didn't Like
- Only two USB-C ports
- The stylus is sold separately
- Poor audio performance
- Lacks biometric login
- Pixelbook Pen feels very laggy compared to the competition
- Android apps need to be updated for screen and pen
The Pixelbook is a beautiful, powerful 2-in-1, with specs that stand up against any Windows ultraportable and a body barely larger than an iPad Pro. Reviewers claim that $999 is a lot of money for a ChromeOS device, but the Pixelbook is worth the price.