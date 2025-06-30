HP Omen Max 16
The HP Omen Max 16 is a workmanlike entry into the 16-inch gaming laptop arena. It performs about as well as its peers, however, and ranks among the more affordable laptops with RTX 5080 graphics.-- As reviewed by PCWorld
81
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 7 expert reviews
-
Excellent:3
-
Good:2
-
Average:2
-
Bad:0
- Price:
-
TechSpot is supported by its audience. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Reviewers Liked
- Beautiful 240Hz OLED display with HDR
- Useful Omen Gaming hub app
- Solid performance
- Sharp webcam
- PCIe5 SSD support
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Very heavy
- Short battery life
- Mushy keyboard
- Speakers could be louder
- No HDR1000 support
- Lacks extras found on some competitive laptops