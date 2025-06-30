Reviewers Liked

  • Beautiful 240Hz OLED display with HDR
  • Useful Omen Gaming hub app
  • Solid performance
  • Sharp webcam
  • PCIe5 SSD support

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Very heavy
  • Short battery life
  • Mushy keyboard
  • Speakers could be louder
  • No HDR1000 support
  • Lacks extras found on some competitive laptops