Price: $1,149
The HP Spectre x360 has everything we look for in a premium laptop: jaw-dropping design, all-day battery life, top-of-the-line speed, and enough creature comforts that you don't mind shelling out the extra money—especially compared to the much more expensive entry-level MacBook Pro models that tend to define most people's concept of a "high-end" laptop.-- As reviewed by Reviewed
96
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 4 expert reviews
-
Excellent:4
-
Good:0
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
8.2
User ScoreBased on 223 reviews
as rated by HP Store customers
Editors Liked
- Phenomenal display
- Plenty of ports for its size
- Built-in security features are useful
- Gorgeous design
- Excellent keyboard and trackpad
Editors Didn't Like
- Can run hot at times
- No left side charging