Apple MacBook Air - 2020
Price: $899
The MacBook Air is easier to recommend than before, thanks to a lower starting price, double the base storage and, most importantly, a redesigned keyboard that’s actually pleasant to type on. Other brands offer either a full-size USB port or longer battery life but all told, the Air is a well-rounded machine that gets most things right.-- As reviewed by Engadget
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 5 expert reviews
User ScoreBased on 419 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
$899 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Improved keyboard (Finally)
- Lower price of entry
- Long battery life
- Sleek design
- Good performance
- Storage starts at 256GB (larger capacity also available)
Editors Didn't Like
- Screen colors a little muted
- Limited port selection
- No support for Wi-Fi 6
- No SD card slot
- No Face ID login
- Screen bezel is large compared to many Windows alternatives