Editors Liked

  • Improved keyboard (Finally)
  • Lower price of entry
  • Long battery life
  • Sleek design
  • Good performance
  • Storage starts at 256GB (larger capacity also available)

Editors Didn't Like

  • Screen colors a little muted
  • Limited port selection
  • No support for Wi-Fi 6
  • No SD card slot
  • No Face ID login
  • Screen bezel is large compared to many Windows alternatives