Razer Blade Stealth - 2020
Overview
Pros & Cons
Similar To
Price Tracker
Price: $1,999
The updated Blade Stealth 13 is the best version yet of Razer's gaming ultraportable. A compact metal build, a gaming-ready GPU, and a robust feature set elevate it to the upper echelon of premium ultraportables.-- As reviewed by PCMag
-
No Metascore yetBrowse 4 expert reviews so far
-
Excellent:0
-
Good:1
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
8.2
User ScoreBased on 81 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
$1,999 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Premium, compact design
- Big touchpad
- USB Type-A and -C ports (two of each)
- Optional GTX graphics
- Gaming chops, 120Hz display are unique at its screen size
Editors Didn't Like
- Performance won't match larger gaming laptops
- Awkward keyboard layout
- Somewhat expensive
- Touchscreen only available on the 4k display
Price Tracker beta
Razer Blade Stealth - 2020 pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$1,999
|Jul 14, 2020
|Highest*
|$1,999
|Jul 14, 2020
|Lowest*
|$1,999
|Jul 14, 2020
|Average
|$1,999
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.