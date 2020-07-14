Editors Liked

  • Premium, compact design
  • Big touchpad
  • USB Type-A and -C ports (two of each)
  • Optional GTX graphics
  • Gaming chops, 120Hz display are unique at its screen size

Editors Didn't Like

  • Performance won't match larger gaming laptops
  • Awkward keyboard layout
  • Somewhat expensive
  • Touchscreen only available on the 4k display