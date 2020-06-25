Razer Blade 15 - 2019
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $1,099
The Razer Blade 15 will cut a huge chunk out of your wallet, but that's the price you pay for a top-end GPU and good design. To be sure, it's hardly perfect, and noise and heat concerns are very real. However, I could say the same of pretty much any slim and light gaming laptop, and the fact remains that the Blade 15 stands up well against the competition and is simply very, very fast.-- As reviewed by hardwarezone.com.sg
82
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 18 expert reviews
-
Excellent:7
-
Good:9
-
Average:1
-
Bad:1
8.0
User ScoreBased on 185 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
$1,099 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Upgradeable SSD, RAM, and WLAN
- Enthusiast-level GPU performance
- RGB Chroma backlighting
- Fast game performance
- High refresh display
- Robust build quality
Editors Didn't Like
- Razer Synapse still requires an Internet connection to use
- Lacks fingerprint reader, SD reader, or RJ-45
- Runs hot