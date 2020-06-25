Editors Liked

  • Upgradeable SSD, RAM, and WLAN
  • Enthusiast-level GPU performance
  • RGB Chroma backlighting
  • Fast game performance
  • High refresh display
  • Robust build quality

Editors Didn't Like

  • Razer Synapse still requires an Internet connection to use
  • Lacks fingerprint reader, SD reader, or RJ-45
  • Runs hot