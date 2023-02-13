Razer Blade 18
Price: $3,800
The Razer Blade 18 is a strong argument for the existence of 18-inch gaming laptops, offering enough screen real estate and raw power to make the latest PC games look great. However, its poor battery life and sheer size make it ill-suited for gaming on the go.-- As reviewed by Tom's Guide
- $3,800
Reviewers Liked
- Gigantic screen
- Upgradeable RAM and storage
- Potent RTX 4080 performance
- Plenty of ports
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Battery life isn't great
- Too heavy and unwieldy to carry easily