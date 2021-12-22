The Logitech G604 Lightspeed is probably the best wireless gaming mouse on the market. It has, by far, the fastest speed, and it boasts a long battery life and the convenience of, well, being wireless. It's wireless without all the bad parts of being wireless. Most of my complaints about it are nitpicky and won't matter to the average gamer, aside from the side buttons, which are, in my mind, its biggest weakness. Otherwise, it looks, feels, and performs with excellence.

-- As reviewed by gamecrate.com