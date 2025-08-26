Corsair Xeneon Edge 14.5"
The Xeneon Edge is not a product for everyone and doesn’t want to be. Anyone who recognizes the specific purpose, uses suitable software solutions and is prepared to deal with DisplayPort Altmode, touch assignments and mouse arrangements will get a flexible additional display with an unusual format and real utility value.-- As reviewed by igor's Lab
Reviewers Liked
- Responsive touch screen
- Software provides useful built-in widget support
- Sharp 2560×720 resolution with 183.4 PPI for crisp UI elements and text
- Flexible mounting options (magnetic attachment, 360 mm fan/radiator brackets, 1/4" tripod mounts)
- Bright, vibrant and crisp display
- Slim second-screen design allows for flexible placements
- DP Alt mode for a single cable setup on compatible systems
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Included desktop stand feels flimsy
- No USB passthrough, which would be useful when in desktop mode
- Glossy touchscreen layer causes noticeable reflections and quickly collects fingerprints
- No quick way to switch between widget and 'normal' display mode
- Limited connectivity options