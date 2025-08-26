Reviewers Liked

  • Responsive touch screen
  • Software provides useful built-in widget support
  • Sharp 2560×720 resolution with 183.4 PPI for crisp UI elements and text
  • Flexible mounting options (magnetic attachment, 360 mm fan/radiator brackets, 1/4" tripod mounts)
  • Bright, vibrant and crisp display
  • Slim second-screen design allows for flexible placements
  • DP Alt mode for a single cable setup on compatible systems

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Included desktop stand feels flimsy
  • No USB passthrough, which would be useful when in desktop mode
  • Glossy touchscreen layer causes noticeable reflections and quickly collects fingerprints
  • No quick way to switch between widget and 'normal' display mode
  • Limited connectivity options