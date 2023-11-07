Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 34" Curved
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is an excellent choice for gamers who want the best in color and contrast. The monitor’s design is immaculate, plus it’s loaded with features like HDMI 2.1 and USB-C, which allows you to make the most out of it. Its gaming performance is great and beats even the most expensive Fast-IPS monitors out there.-- As reviewed by MonitorNerds
87
7.6
Reviewers Liked
- Instantaneous response time, low input lag, 175Hz
- FreeSync VRR support with G-SYNC compatibility
- USB-C and HDMI 2.1 connectivity
- Built-in Tizen OS
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Only 1-year warranty that doesn't cover burn-in
- Fringing issues
- Expensive