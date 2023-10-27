Alan Wake 2
Alan Wake 2 is a marvel, serving up intense gameplay, a twisty, dark story, and more secrets and surprises than you could possibly imagine. Remedy has outdone itself here, delivering a truly remarkable experience.-- As reviewed by PCGamesN
Reviewers Liked
- A sensational story
- Some of the best characters in games, ever
- Absolutely gorgeous
- Combat is much improved within a proper survival horror
- Fantastic art style and graphics
- Thrilling music
Reviewers Didn't Like
- It's easy to get lost playing as Alan
- Will push weaker PCs really hard
- Now I think I'm a detective