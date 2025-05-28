Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
There’s a rare kind of magic when you play a game that feels like the start of something timeless. That’s what Clair Obscur gave me. I constantly wanted to dig deeper, not just into the mechanics or combat, but into the world itself. I wanted to learn its history, meet every character, discover every landmark. By the time the credits rolled, I didn’t just want a sequel. I wanted a whole series.-- As reviewed by RPGFan
90
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 21 expert reviews
Excellent:17
Good:2
Average:2
Bad:0
9.1
User ScoreBased on 69,452 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
$50 on Steam
Reviewers Liked
- Tells an emotionally engaging story with a cast of compelling characters
- Excellent gameplay
- Impeccable soundtrack
- Awe-inspiring world
- A fantastic and challenging combat system
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Traversal isn't particularly interesting
- Really could have done with a minimap
- Lip-syncing issues
- Occasional bugs