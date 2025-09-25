Reviewers Liked

  • Competitive and Authentic presets mean you're more likely to find a playstyle you like
  • Passing is more accurate and responsive, while tackling is consistent
  • Ultimate Team fan requests have pretty much all been ticked off
  • Manager Live breathes new life into Career Mode
  • Better optimization of animations from FC 25, which doesn't slow down the general tempo of a match
  • Fun to play

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Season pass has been reduced to include a premium version
  • Transfer negotiations feel archaic
  • No new modes
  • Overall changes feels like a patch