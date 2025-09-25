EA Sports FC 26
EA Sports FC 26 is extremely fun to play and you don't have to be a fan of the sport to enjoy it. The changes to the gameplay from community feedback not only add variety, but provide some of the best results in the series. While there's slight AI logic issues, the responsiveness of the gameplay plus the option to slow it down with Authentic Gameplay shows just how well the strategy element works.-- As reviewed by HardcoreGamer
83
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 9 expert reviews
Excellent:3
Good:6
Average:0
Bad:0
5.3
User ScoreBased on 1,266 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
-
$69 on Steam
Reviewers Liked
- Competitive and Authentic presets mean you're more likely to find a playstyle you like
- Passing is more accurate and responsive, while tackling is consistent
- Ultimate Team fan requests have pretty much all been ticked off
- Manager Live breathes new life into Career Mode
- Better optimization of animations from FC 25, which doesn't slow down the general tempo of a match
- Fun to play
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Season pass has been reduced to include a premium version
- Transfer negotiations feel archaic
- No new modes
- Overall changes feels like a patch