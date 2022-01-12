God of War
God of War is a great port of one of the PlayStation 4's biggest games. PC gamers have all of the graphics options they could really want, and the game's origins mean that even fairly modest gaming PCs can push for high frame rates and resolutions. If you've not already played the game on PlayStation, this is a great chance to catch up ahead of Ragnarok's highly anticipated release.-- As reviewed by tsa
Reviewers Liked
- A brilliant PC version
- One of the best examples of the genre
- Amazing visuals
- Infectious combat that rewards thoughtful play
- Satisfying ability upgrades and RPG elements
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Some slight quirks with opening the matte for 16:10
- Makes the wait for the sequel even harder
- Clunky camera, especially when fighting multiple foes