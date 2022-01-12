Reviewers Liked

  • A brilliant PC version
  • One of the best examples of the genre
  • Amazing visuals
  • Infectious combat that rewards thoughtful play
  • Satisfying ability upgrades and RPG elements

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Some slight quirks with opening the matte for 16:10
  • Makes the wait for the sequel even harder
  • Clunky camera, especially when fighting multiple foes