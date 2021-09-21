Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Price: $40
Bridge of Spirits stumbles a little in spots, yet confidently sprints into the heart of the adventure, rewarding the player with secrets galore and visuals that are almost always worth admiring. If you love Zelda-like games or are just looking for an experience that will make you smile every step of the way, you can’t go wrong with Kena: Bridge of Spirits.-- As reviewed by GameInformer
82
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 9 expert reviews
Excellent:4
Good:4
Average:1
Bad:0
Reviewers Liked
- Enchanting visuals
- Familiar gameplay gets a smart twist with the inclusion of the Rot
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Cutscene framerate issues and bugs
- A few puzzles rely on seeing one specific, easy-to-miss clue