Reviewers Liked

  • Faithfully re-captures everything that made Turtles in Time so revered
  • Combat is fast-paced with a satisfying rhythm and more fluid combos
  • Solid arcade brawler gameplay
  • Co-op is a blast

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • The story is very short and replaying levels to complete dull side quests isn't appealing
  • Only two available gameplay modes
  • No voice acted cutscenes