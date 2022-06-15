Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Price: $35
Shredder's Revenge more than lives up to the legacy of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade games that inspired it. It's fun, yet simple gameplay, excellent coop for up to six players online, and charming pixel-based art style will surely have 90s kids riding the wave of nostalgia all the way to its end.-- As reviewed by IGN
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 9 expert reviews
Excellent:6
Good:3
Average:0
Bad:0
Reviewers Liked
- Faithfully re-captures everything that made Turtles in Time so revered
- Combat is fast-paced with a satisfying rhythm and more fluid combos
- Solid arcade brawler gameplay
- Co-op is a blast
Reviewers Didn't Like
- The story is very short and replaying levels to complete dull side quests isn't appealing
- Only two available gameplay modes
- No voice acted cutscenes