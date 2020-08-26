Wasteland 3
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar Games
Price: $59
Wasteland 3 is not a game to be taken lightly. It’s a huge undertaking, marrying the deep, choice-driven role play of classic games like Baldur’s Gate and, indeed, the original Fallout, with fast-paced tactical combat and vast areas to explore. The challenge is occasionally steep, and sometimes seemingly innocuous choices can have far-reaching consequences, but it’s incredibly dynamic and immersive as a result.-- As reviewed by God is a Geek
88
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 11 expert reviews
-
Excellent:7
-
Good:4
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
$59 on Steam
Editors Liked
- Tons of gameplay---80 to 100 hours, even for fast players
- Tactical turn-based battles are tense and scrappy
- Truly incredible soundtrack
- Multi-layered progression that continuously rewards you
- Genuinely humorous
- Great visuals
Editors Didn't Like
- Long, immersion-destroying game load and zone transition times
- Writing occassionally leans on lazy/problematic tropes
- Some frame rate issues
- Animations are a bit quirky