Editors Liked

  • Tons of gameplay---80 to 100 hours, even for fast players
  • Tactical turn-based battles are tense and scrappy
  • Truly incredible soundtrack
  • Multi-layered progression that continuously rewards you
  • Genuinely humorous
  • Great visuals

Editors Didn't Like

  • Long, immersion-destroying game load and zone transition times
  • Writing occassionally leans on lazy/problematic tropes
  • Some frame rate issues
  • Animations are a bit quirky