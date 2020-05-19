Editors Liked

  • Support for PCIe 4.0
  • Compatible with X470 motherboards
  • Incredible performance
  • Beats Intel at same price
  • 12-Cores, 24-Threads in a desktop platform!

Editors Didn't Like

  • Requires expensive X570 motherboards for PCIe 4.0 support
  • Gaming performance is still slower than Intel Coffee Lake at the ultra-high-end
  • Single core performance still behind
  • Higher idle power
  • No integrated graphics