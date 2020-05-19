The Ryzen 9 3900X is a 12-core, 24-thread processor with a massive 64MB L3 cache. It runs at a base frequency of 3.8 GHz with a boost frequency of 4.6 GHz. If you use your PC for work, content creation, or essentially any productivity task that demands a fast CPU, the Ryzen 9 3900X delivers and the improvements in power efficiency are nothing short of amazing.





