AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
The Ryzen 9 3900X is a 12-core, 24-thread processor with a massive 64MB L3 cache. It runs at a base frequency of 3.8 GHz with a boost frequency of 4.6 GHz. If you use your PC for work, content creation, or essentially any productivity task that demands a fast CPU, the Ryzen 9 3900X delivers and the improvements in power efficiency are nothing short of amazing.
91
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 28 expert reviews
-
Excellent:27
-
Good:1
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
9.8
User ScoreBased on 1,155 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
$405 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Support for PCIe 4.0
- Compatible with X470 motherboards
- Incredible performance
- Beats Intel at same price
- 12-Cores, 24-Threads in a desktop platform!
Editors Didn't Like
- Requires expensive X570 motherboards for PCIe 4.0 support
- Gaming performance is still slower than Intel Coffee Lake at the ultra-high-end
- Single core performance still behind
- Higher idle power
- No integrated graphics
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$405
|May 19, 2020
|Highest*
|$692
|Dec 6, 2019
|Lowest*
|$360
|Feb 13, 2020
|Average
|$460
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.