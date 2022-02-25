Reviewers Liked

  • Multiplier unlocked
  • PCIe 4.0 support
  • Gaming performance improved
  • Impressive application performance
  • Drop-in upgrade for current 500-series AM4 owners
  • Superior value versus Intel Core i9 competition
  • A new single-core champion

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • CPU cooler not included
  • More expensive than its predecessor