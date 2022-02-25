AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
Price: $448
We’ve gotta say, as impressive as the Ryzen 9 5950X is, we found reviewing the 5900X a little more interesting, mostly because it has a direct competitor in the same price bracket. The Ryzen 9 5900X is a more wallet-friendly CPU and possibly the more popular of the two for those looking to build a high-end system.-- As reviewed by TechSpot
92
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 7 expert reviews
Excellent:7
Good:0
Average:0
Bad:0
9.6
User ScoreBased on 2,597 reviews
as rated by users
$448
Reviewers Liked
- Multiplier unlocked
- PCIe 4.0 support
- Gaming performance improved
- Impressive application performance
- Drop-in upgrade for current 500-series AM4 owners
- Superior value versus Intel Core i9 competition
- A new single-core champion
Reviewers Didn't Like
- CPU cooler not included
- More expensive than its predecessor