AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
Price: $409
The $599 Ryzen 9 7900X3D is powerful in gaming, but its exorbitant high pricing leaves it vulnerable to both higher- and lower-cost chips, which makes it hard to recommend unless pricing drops significantly.-- As reviewed by Tom's Hardware
78
-
Excellent:1
-
Good:2
-
Average:0
-
Bad:1
9.4
Reviewers Liked
- Low power consumption, excellent efficiency
- Good gaming performance
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Steep pricing
- No support for DDR4 memory