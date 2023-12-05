The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is one of the fastest gaming CPUs on the market, it's also the most power efficient while offering a high level of value at $450. There are certainly better value deals overall, such as the Ryzen 7 7700 non-X, or even the Ryzen 7600, but they're also slower, so when it comes to top-tier gaming performance, the value of the 7800X3D can't be beaten right now.

-- As reviewed by TechSpot