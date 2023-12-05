Reviewers Liked

  • Low power consumption, excellent efficiency
  • Impressive gaming performance
  • Integrated graphics
  • Existing coolers compatible with Socket AM5
  • Support for DDR5 memory
  • 5 & 6 nanometer TSMC production process
  • Large amount of cache
  • PCIe 5.0

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • No support for DDR4 memory
  • Reduced performance in productivity apps
  • Expensive platform
  • No cooler included
  • Long boot times