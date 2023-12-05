AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
Price: $348
The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is one of the fastest gaming CPUs on the market, it's also the most power efficient while offering a high level of value at $450. There are certainly better value deals overall, such as the Ryzen 7 7700 non-X, or even the Ryzen 7600, but they're also slower, so when it comes to top-tier gaming performance, the value of the 7800X3D can't be beaten right now.-- As reviewed by TechSpot
87
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 16 expert reviews
-
Excellent:13
-
Good:1
-
Average:0
-
Bad:2
9.6
User ScoreBased on 901 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
-
$348 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- Low power consumption, excellent efficiency
- Impressive gaming performance
- Integrated graphics
- Existing coolers compatible with Socket AM5
- Support for DDR5 memory
- 5 & 6 nanometer TSMC production process
- Large amount of cache
- PCIe 5.0
Reviewers Didn't Like
- No support for DDR4 memory
- Reduced performance in productivity apps
- Expensive platform
- No cooler included
- Long boot times