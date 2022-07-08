For those upgrading their platform or building a new PC, the Core i5-12400F with a decent B660 board seems like the way to go. The advantage of Intel LGA 1700 platform is that it will support another CPU generation, so if you were to buy the 12400F now, it's conceivable that upgrading to a Raptor Lake Core i7 in the future would be of benefit, provided you got a decent B660 board now.

-- As reviewed by TechSpot