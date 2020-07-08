Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi system
Price: $169
Maybe your current router just isn't cutting it, and you just want something simple that can spread a reliable connection to all corners of your home. In that case, there's no need to overthink it here -- Eero is a very safe pick, and maybe even a terrific one, since you're getting three devices for less than Nest charges for two.-- As reviewed by cnet
82
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 5 expert reviews
Excellent:2
Good:2
Average:1
Bad:0
8.8
User ScoreBased on 3,010 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
$169 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Excellent value for a three-piece mesh system
- Very easy to set up and manage
- Good wireless coverage, especially with the three-pack
Editors Didn't Like
- Lacks Wi-Fi 6 or WPA3 security support
- Many features require a subscription
- Throughput not as fast as other mesh systems
Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi system pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$169
|Jul 8, 2020
|Highest*
|$249
|Jul 8, 2020
|Lowest*
|$199
|Feb 18, 2020
|Average
|$233
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.