Reviewers Liked

  • Convincing Google Assistant conversation with screen calls
  • Face Unlock now works for payments
  • Advanced AI features
  • New Actua display
  • New Tensor G3 chip
  • Better cameras
  • 7 years of Android & security updates

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Higher $100 price
  • Stuck at 128GB starting storage
  • Design changes are minimal
  • Mediocre battery life
  • Slow charging speeds