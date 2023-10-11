Google Pixel 8 Pro
Price: $999
Google has produced its most advanced Pixel phone yet with the Pixel 8 Pro, which has one of the most intuitive cameras you can get on a smartphone and plenty of other premium features – it’s just a shame that the battery life isn’t as impressive.-- As reviewed by TechAdvisor
87
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 15 expert reviews
Excellent:9
Good:5
Average:1
Bad:0
$999
Reviewers Liked
- Convincing Google Assistant conversation with screen calls
- Face Unlock now works for payments
- Advanced AI features
- New Actua display
- New Tensor G3 chip
- Better cameras
- 7 years of Android & security updates
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Higher $100 price
- Stuck at 128GB starting storage
- Design changes are minimal
- Mediocre battery life
- Slow charging speeds