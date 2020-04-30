Motorola Edge+
The Motorola Edge Plus is a solid all-around flagship with booming speakers and a headphone jack audiophiles will love. But its cameras, battery and software are unremarkable, and it’s tied to Verizon, making it a tough sell compared to the Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 series.-- As reviewed by Tom's Guide
76
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 8 expert reviews
Excellent:1
Good:5
Average:1
Bad:1
Editors Liked
- Beautiful 90Hz display
- Two-day battery life
- Best cameras on any Moto phone
- Excellent performance
- Almost clean version of Android
- Capable 108-megapixel camera
- Headphone jack
- Supports mmWave 5G
Editors Didn't Like
- Verizon exclusive
- No IP rating for water resistance
- Night Vision isn't great
- Endless Edge display is polarizing
- Thick and heavy