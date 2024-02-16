Reviewers Liked

  • Excellent, large 120Hz display
  • Affordable price
  • Top-notch processor (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2)
  • Comes with a charger and other accessories
  • 80W charging

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Useless two-megapixel macro camera
  • Relatively short software support period
  • Not as durable as the competition
  • Rounded edges that feel and look dated
  • Camera quality is lackluster
  • Only splash-resistant
  • No wireless charging