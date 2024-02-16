OnePlus 12R
Price: $499
The OnePlus 12R has completely shaken up the midrange space, offering fantastic performance, an incredible display, and long-lasting battery life in a package so affordable, it might just make you say "A-series who?"-- As reviewed by AndroidPolice
82
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 14 expert reviews
-
Excellent:5
-
Good:7
-
Average:2
-
Bad:0
- Price:
-
$499 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- Excellent, large 120Hz display
- Affordable price
- Top-notch processor (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2)
- Comes with a charger and other accessories
- 80W charging
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Useless two-megapixel macro camera
- Relatively short software support period
- Not as durable as the competition
- Rounded edges that feel and look dated
- Camera quality is lackluster
- Only splash-resistant
- No wireless charging