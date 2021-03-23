The OnePlus 9 series is a bit of a mixed bag. It’s a pair of well rounded phones, no doubt, but the competition is strong, and OnePlus is no longer the value leader it used to be. We’re pretty satisfied with the OnePlus 9 Pro, which checks all of the right flagship boxes. But between the lack of OIS and the plastic frame, the OnePlus 9 just seems to cut too many corners, without beating the competition on price. And that’s a shame.

-- As reviewed by HotHardware