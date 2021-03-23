Editors Liked

  • Snapdragon 888 chipset provides excellent performance
  • Solid ultrawide camera
  • Excellent audio
  • Big, 120Hz screen
  • Wireless charging
  • Ridiculously fast charging
  • Charging brick included in the box
  • Oxygen OS

Editors Didn't Like

  • No main camera stabilization
  • Lack of telephoto camera
  • Plastic frame
  • No OIS
  • No IP water resistance rating
  • No expandable storage
  • Only the 9 Pro offers a dynamically adjusting display
  • Nightscape portrait photos need improvement
  • Color options limited by specs
  • Wireless charging maxes out at 15W