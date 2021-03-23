OnePlus 9
The OnePlus 9 series is a bit of a mixed bag. It’s a pair of well rounded phones, no doubt, but the competition is strong, and OnePlus is no longer the value leader it used to be. We’re pretty satisfied with the OnePlus 9 Pro, which checks all of the right flagship boxes. But between the lack of OIS and the plastic frame, the OnePlus 9 just seems to cut too many corners, without beating the competition on price. And that’s a shame.-- As reviewed by HotHardware
84
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 13 expert reviews
-
Excellent:7
-
Good:5
-
Average:1
-
Bad:0
- Price:
- $729
Editors Liked
- Snapdragon 888 chipset provides excellent performance
- Solid ultrawide camera
- Excellent audio
- Big, 120Hz screen
- Wireless charging
- Ridiculously fast charging
- Charging brick included in the box
- Oxygen OS
Editors Didn't Like
- No main camera stabilization
- Lack of telephoto camera
- Plastic frame
- No OIS
- No IP water resistance rating
- No expandable storage
- Only the 9 Pro offers a dynamically adjusting display
- Nightscape portrait photos need improvement
- Color options limited by specs
- Wireless charging maxes out at 15W