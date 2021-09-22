Apple iPhone 13
Price: $799
The iPhone 13 isn’t a game changer for Apple’s series of smartphones, but it’s an important iteration that offers better battery life, a better processor and an upgraded camera setup than iPhones that have gone before it. If you’re looking for a fast and capable smartphone, and don’t need the extra features of the pricier Pro model, this is a top choice.-- As reviewed by TechRadar
92
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 5 expert reviews
Excellent:5
Good:0
Average:0
Bad:0
- $799
Reviewers Liked
- Strong battery life
- Class-leading performance
- Excellent cameras
- Increased base storage
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Minimal design changes
- Slower charging than rivals
- No 120Hz screen
- Selfie camera sensor unchanged