Reviewers Liked

  • 120Hz display looks great
  • Great performance from Snapdragon 695 chipset
  • 50W charger in the box
  • Includes a headphone jack, microSD slot, and NFC for contactless payments
  • Solid stereo speaker setup

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Very poor camera quality
  • Only promised a single OS update
  • Screen downgrade from its predecessor (From AMOLED to LCD)
  • No OnePlus alert slider
  • No IP rating