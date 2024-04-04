OnePlus Nord N30 5G
Price: $249
If the lack of software updates isn't a barrier, you want a headphone jack and a microSD slot, and the two-day battery life is more important than camera quality, then you'll be happy with the Nord N30 5G. But I think OnePlus could stand to keep its budget handsets updated a little longer, and it needs to go back to the drawing board with its cameras.-- As reviewed by Wired
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 7 expert reviews
Excellent:1
Good:3
Average:1
Bad:2
User ScoreBased on 598 reviews
- Price:
$249 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- 120Hz display looks great
- Great performance from Snapdragon 695 chipset
- 50W charger in the box
- Includes a headphone jack, microSD slot, and NFC for contactless payments
- Solid stereo speaker setup
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Very poor camera quality
- Only promised a single OS update
- Screen downgrade from its predecessor (From AMOLED to LCD)
- No OnePlus alert slider
- No IP rating