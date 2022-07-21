Google Pixel 6a
Price: $449
I think it’s time we stopped seeing the Pixel A series as a “budget” line. With its refined design, powerful processor and satisfying cameras, there are more similarities than differences between the 6a and its flagship siblings. It is easily one of the best phones for the money. Yes, it would be nice to get a faster, brighter screen and wireless charging, but those aren’t a given on a midranger.-- As reviewed by Engadget
81
Based on 10 expert reviews
-
Excellent:3
-
Good:6
-
Average:1
-
Bad:0
$449
Reviewers Liked
- Long-lasting battery
- Excellent cameras
- Vibrant OLED display
- Great-looking design
- Flagship-class processor and performance
- IP67 water resistance
- Years of guaranteed updates
- Slick, feature-packed OS
- Lovely small form-factor
Reviewers Didn't Like
- No headphone jack
- No wireless charging
- Lacks microSD card slot
- Fingerprint sensor is still kind of slow
- Display is only 60Hz
- Single 128GB storage capacity option