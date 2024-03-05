Reviewers Liked

  • Affordable
  • Great 120Hz display
  • Premium design with cool accent lighting
  • Colorful, social-friendly camera
  • Good speakers

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Easily marred by fingerprints and dust
  • Not readily available in the US
  • Storage caps out at 256GB
  • Durability concerns
  • No wireless charging
  • Polarising design