Nothing Phone (2a)
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Price: $350
The Nothing Phone (2a) has an eye-catching design, runs smoothly, and takes impressive photos, but limited availability and poor 5G support hurt its prospects in the US.-- As reviewed by PCMag
83
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 7 expert reviews
-
Excellent:2
-
Good:4
-
Average:1
-
Bad:0
- Price:
-
TechSpot is supported by its audience. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Reviewers Liked
- Affordable
- Great 120Hz display
- Premium design with cool accent lighting
- Colorful, social-friendly camera
- Good speakers
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Easily marred by fingerprints and dust
- Not readily available in the US
- Storage caps out at 256GB
- Durability concerns
- No wireless charging
- Polarising design