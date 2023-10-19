OnePlus Open
Price: $1,500
The OnePlus Open gets the book-style foldable formula right, boasting a no-compromise experience with excellent displays, great performance, custom foldable camera tech and fast charging, all at a price cheaper than most of the competition.-- As reviewed by TrustedReviews
81
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 8 expert reviews
-
Excellent:3
-
Good:4
-
Average:0
-
Bad:1
- Price:
- $1,500
Reviewers Liked
- Good multitasking support
- Beautiful displays
- Solid foldable hardware with minimal display crease
- Generous 512GB storage
- Opens flat easily
- 67W wired fast charging, charger in the box
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Lacks full water resistance
- Weak low light camera performance
- No wireless charging
- No pen support
- Few apps optimised for big screen