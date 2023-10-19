Reviewers Liked

  • Good multitasking support
  • Beautiful displays
  • Solid foldable hardware with minimal display crease
  • Generous 512GB storage
  • Opens flat easily
  • 67W wired fast charging, charger in the box

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Lacks full water resistance
  • Weak low light camera performance
  • No wireless charging
  • No pen support
  • Few apps optimised for big screen