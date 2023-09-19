Reviewers Liked

  • USB-C!
  • Lighter design with Titanium materials
  • A17 Pro has excellent performance
  • Console-level gaming supported
  • Being able to change the focus in Portrait photos is welcome
  • Nearly two-day battery life
  • Cameras improved in almost every way
  • The 5x telephoto camera on the Pro Max is great, even in low light

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • No faster charging
  • Boring colors
  • Still no free homescreen grid
  • Action button can only trigger one action
  • Bigger starting price on the Pro Max (with more starting storage, though)