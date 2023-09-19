In virtually every respect, the iPhone 15 Pro Max raises the bar not only for the iPhone family but for smartphones in general. From the new materials to some of the best smartphone cameras we've ever used, Apple's big flagship ticks box after box. It falls marginally short of perfection thanks to a slightly higher price tag than the last model, the lack of true fast charging, and Apple's frustrating insistence on presenting 5x optical zoom as the apex of smartphone telephoto technology.

-- As reviewed by TechRadar