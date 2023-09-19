Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
In virtually every respect, the iPhone 15 Pro Max raises the bar not only for the iPhone family but for smartphones in general. From the new materials to some of the best smartphone cameras we've ever used, Apple's big flagship ticks box after box. It falls marginally short of perfection thanks to a slightly higher price tag than the last model, the lack of true fast charging, and Apple's frustrating insistence on presenting 5x optical zoom as the apex of smartphone telephoto technology.-- As reviewed by TechRadar
91
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 9 expert reviews
Excellent:7
Good:2
Average:0
Bad:0
Reviewers Liked
- USB-C!
- Lighter design with Titanium materials
- A17 Pro has excellent performance
- Console-level gaming supported
- Being able to change the focus in Portrait photos is welcome
- Nearly two-day battery life
- Cameras improved in almost every way
- The 5x telephoto camera on the Pro Max is great, even in low light
Reviewers Didn't Like
- No faster charging
- Boring colors
- Still no free homescreen grid
- Action button can only trigger one action
- Bigger starting price on the Pro Max (with more starting storage, though)