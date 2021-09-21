Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Price: $1,099
The iPhone with the biggest screen also delivers the biggest battery capacity of the range, meaning its stamina is epic. Its sheer physical size won't suit all, though, but if you want all the features and all the longevity then it's the ultimate choice - otherwise the Pro model offers all the same features in a smaller package instead.-- As reviewed by Pocket-Lint
TechSpot Metascore: Based on 4 expert reviews
Excellent:3
Good:1
Average:0
Bad:0
Reviewers Liked
- ProMotion screen brings 120Hz smoothness
- 3x optical zoom telephoto
- Great cameras
Reviewers Didn't Like
- It's really big - which won't suit all
- Lacks on-off setting for macro photography
- The notch