Editors Liked

  • Great sound for a $100 smart speaker
  • Noticeable audio upgrade over Google Home
  • Handsome rectangular design
  • High-quality build
  • Effective voice recognition
  • Google Assistant can do a lot of stuff
  • Can pair two in stereo for a better music experience
  • Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0
  • Good channel separation in stereo pair
  • Easy setup

Editors Didn't Like

  • Google Assistant's smart home compatibility falls short of Alexa's
  • Harsh sound at top volumes
  • Multi-room could be better
  • No 3.5mm audio output/input
  • Bigger, heaver than Google Home
  • Bass still falls short, especially at higher volumes
  • Playing specific music through voice commands can be hit or miss