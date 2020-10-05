Google Nest Audio
Price: $99
Nest Audio is an approachable, entry-level smart speaker for the minimalist music lover. This compact speaker produces excellent audio quality for its size, and is a great jack-of-all trades. Google Assistant and Chromecast integration make it easy to set reminders, make inquiries, stream your favorite podcasts, and more. For under $100, the Nest Audio speaker is a great value.-- As reviewed by AndroidAuthority
82
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 15 expert reviews
Excellent:3
Good:11
Average:1
Bad:0
Editors Liked
- Great sound for a $100 smart speaker
- Noticeable audio upgrade over Google Home
- Handsome rectangular design
- High-quality build
- Effective voice recognition
- Google Assistant can do a lot of stuff
- Can pair two in stereo for a better music experience
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0
- Good channel separation in stereo pair
- Easy setup
Editors Didn't Like
- Google Assistant's smart home compatibility falls short of Alexa's
- Harsh sound at top volumes
- Multi-room could be better
- No 3.5mm audio output/input
- Bigger, heaver than Google Home
- Bass still falls short, especially at higher volumes
- Playing specific music through voice commands can be hit or miss