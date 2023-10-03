Samsung T9 Portable SSD
Joining the party to embrace Gen 2x2 technology long after most PC makers dismissed it, Samsung has produced an effective external SSD that can handle being dropped by its owner. The main problems here are an overinflated price and a lack of software at launch. It's being thrust into a competitive market where more cost-sensitive products have existed for some time.-- As reviewed by TechRadar
86
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 7 expert reviews
Excellent:5
Good:2
Average:0
Bad:0
$239
Reviewers Liked
- USB Gen 2x2 performance
- Rugged enclosure
- Strong performance
- Excellent compatibility
- Up to 4TB capacity
- 5-year warranty
- Nice design
- USB-C and USB-A cables included
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Needs a USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 interface to get the best out of it
- Surface tends to grab dust and detritus
- Faster, cheaper options available
- No IP ratings
- High price