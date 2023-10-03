Reviewers Liked

  • USB Gen 2x2 performance
  • Rugged enclosure
  • Strong performance
  • Excellent compatibility
  • Up to 4TB capacity
  • 5-year warranty
  • Nice design
  • USB-C and USB-A cables included

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Needs a USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 interface to get the best out of it
  • Surface tends to grab dust and detritus
  • Faster, cheaper options available
  • No IP ratings
  • High price