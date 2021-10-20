SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD
Price: $119
The Extreme Portable SSD's convenient form factor trumps the drive's slight performance deficit compared to the Samsung T5. With its fast USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gbps) capability, this is currently our favorite portable SSD.-- As reviewed by PCWorld
86
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 10 expert reviews
Excellent:7
Good:1
Average:2
Bad:0
9.6
User ScoreBased on 46,405 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
$119
Reviewers Liked
- Excellent write and read speeds
- USB-C
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Expensive