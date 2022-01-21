Samsung T7 Touch
Price: $139
The Samsung T7 Touch is an exquisite piece of technology; no it won’t prevent hacker groups backed by nation states from hacking your storage device but it will allow you to make it safer while significantly accelerating data transfer, all for a price tag that’s very palatable for a top-shelf product.-- As reviewed by TechRadar
Reviewers Liked
- Blazing fast speeds (Double T5 speeds)
- Great construction
- AES-256 encryption
- Fingerprint sensor is fast
- USB-C and USB-A cables included
- Easy use on Android
Reviewers Didn't Like
- IP68 would be a nice touch
- No bundled Samsung Cloud
- Aluminum can scratch and be scratched
- Requires USB 3.2 for max performance