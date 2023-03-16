Samsung T7 Portable SSD
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $127
The Samsung SSD T7 is an excellent, premium storage solution for the size of slightly larger than a credit card. Featuring capacities up to 2TB, Samsung’s newest addition to their impressive portable SSD line features multi-device compatibility, high performance, durability, and ultra-portability.-- As reviewed by StorageReview
89
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 6 expert reviews
-
Excellent:4
-
Good:2
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
9.6
User ScoreBased on 23,247 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
-
$127
TechSpot is supported by its audience. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Reviewers Liked
- Tiny size
- Durable construction
- Excellent performance
- Hardware-based AES 256-bit encryption
- Available in capacities up to 2TB
- Strong USB 3.2 Gen 2 Performance
- Cheaper Alternative to the T7 Touch
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Requires USB 3.2 for max performance
- Only short cables included
- No DRAM cache
- 3 Year Warranty
- No IP rating