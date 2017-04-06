Correct Answer: Sony PlayStation

Before the system launched in 1995, Polygon Man appeared in advertisements as the PlayStation's original mascot in North America. However, the character was soon rejected by PlayStation creator Ken Kutaragi after it appeared at E3 1995. According to former Sony executive Phil Harrison, Kutargari's main objection wasn't how unwelcoming the mascot looked, but that it had been designed with flat shading instead of Gouraud shading.

Although characters including Crash Bandicoot quickly replaced him as PlayStation's mascot, Polygon Man made a return as the final boss in 2012's PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale for the PS3 and Vita.