Correct Answer: Scott McNealy (Sun Microsystems)

Talking to attendees of a launch event for a new infrastructure technology in 1999, co-founder and CEO of Sun Microsystems Scott McNealy surprised the industry by calling privacy a red herring. "You have zero privacy anyway. Get over it."

McNeely's words brought backlash from privacy advocates including the EFF and although it's been more than 15 years, the statement remains perhaps his most memorable.

Given the rapid loss of privacy today, one might argue that McNeely wasn't wrong, though not everyone would agree with the sentiment that we should simply get over it.