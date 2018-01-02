Correct Answer: I'm feeling lucky



Posted on February 25, 2009, Google's first tweet read exactly as follows: I'm 01100110 01100101 01100101 01101100 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01101100 01110101 01100011 01101011 01111001 00001010

Although the word "I'm" reveals what the rest of the message is, you can confirm that it finish as "feeling lucky" by using a binary to English translator online.

As you likely know, the phrase "Don't be evil" was the company's motto for about 15 years from around 2000, but it was changed to "Do the right thing" in October 2015 after corporate restructuring under the new conglomerate Alphabet Inc.