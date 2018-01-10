Correct Answer: CPU, RAM and motherboard

There are many ways to squeeze additional performance out of an aging PC. Swapping your hard drive for a solid state drive or upgrading your graphics card might provide a speed boost depending on what you're doing, but changing out your CPU, RAM and motherboard is classically recognized as a platform upgrade and is typically performed when a full rebuild isn't really necessary, yet your Q6600 isn't quite cutting it anymore.

