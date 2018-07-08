Correct Answer: 812 feet (248 meters)

A VHS cassette can contain up to about 1,410 feet (430 meters) of the thinnest allowable tape, providing a play time of roughly four hours in a T-240/DF480 for NTSC and five hours in an E-300 for PAL at "standard play" (SP) quality, though the tape used was typically thicker to avoid jams and tears.

A standard T-120 VHS tape with two hours of playback on the NTSC TV standard would contain some 812 feet (about 248 meters) of tape. An E-120 tape that provided two hours of playback in the PAL or SECAM TV standards contained 570 feet (about 174 meters) of tape.