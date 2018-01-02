Correct Answer: DRAM

Accused by PC makers Dell and Gateway of artificially inflating the price on DRAM from January 1, 1998 through December 31, 2002, a dozen companies including Infineon, Hynix, Micron, Samsung, Toshiba, Hitachi and Mitsubishi collectively settled a class action lawsuit for a $310 million, about $200 million of which was made available to reimburse consumers who were affected.

More than a decade after the companies were accused, the District Court of Northern held a hearing on June 25, 2014 and granted final approval of the settlements on June 27. Compensation checks were eventually mailed two years later in July 2016 and today all deadlines have passed to make a claim, so hopefully this bit of history isn't news to anyone who was affected.