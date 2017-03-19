Correct Answer: Elon Musk

Michael Dell, founder of Dell, dropped out at 19.

Steve Jobs, Apple founder, dropped out at 19.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder, dropped out at 20.

Elon Musk, the famous South African-born tech entrepreneur, moved to Canada in 1989, was a student at Queen's University in Kingston for two years before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania in the U.S., where at the age of 24 received a Bachelor of Science in physics and a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the Wharton School of Business.

Musk taught himself computer programming at a young age, and his first stint as a tech entrepreneur came in creating X.com which later merged with PayPal. Years later he would go on to found SpaceX, SolarCity and electric car maker Tesla.