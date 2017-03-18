Correct Answer: 64 pounds (29 kilograms)

IBM's 3380 Direct Access Storage Device marked the pinnacle of 14-inch disks in 1981, using nine platters to break the 1GB barrier with a total capacity of 1260MB, and ultimately 2.52GB when two HDAs were paired (a three-capacity version was offered in 1987).

One HDA (as pictured), cost approximately $50,000, weighed 64 pounds and the set was said to have been stored in the largest cabinet ever used for disks, measuring a meter wide, a meter deep and two meters high.

By 1991, IBM squeezed 1GB into the 3.5-inch, eight-platter 0663 Corsair HDD, and by 2018, you should be able to purchase a 16TB 3.5-inch hard drive from Seagate, which equates to the storage space of more than 10,000 IBM 3380 HDAs.